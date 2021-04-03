The Ukrainian MP cashed in on her cryptocurrencies and earned more than double her salary

Compartir

Kira Rudik. Source: A screenshot, Instagram / kira.rudik

A parliamentarian and leader of a Ukrainian political party has revealed that his income from trading cryptocurrencies over the past year was double his salary.

In an official statement filing filed late last month, Kira Rudik, a 35-year-old tech guru who won her political seat in 2019 and is the leader of the Holos (Voice) Party, revealed that she had sold her bitcoin (BTC). ). and ethereum (ETH) holdings for fiat in the last financial year.

Her salary as a deputy was less than $ 15,000, but she made more than $ 18,000 from her bitcoin sales and around $ 16,500 from the sale of ether tokens.

In a previous statement, Rudik had stated that he owned almost 32 ETH and 1 BTC, which he claimed to have bought (respectively) in February and March 2018, but appears to have cashed in on these reserves in recent months, as his latest statement shows. no cryptocurrency holdings.

His statement indicated that he had made the crypto sales on the crypto exchange’s platform. Coinbase based in the UK.

Rudik is a rising star in Ukrainian politics. After building a business in 2016 that sold to Amazon In 2018, she turned to the world of politics and was named leader of the Holos party in 2020, just one year after taking her seat in parliament.

However, she is by no means the only parliamentarian interested in crypto from Ukraine.

In 2020, Anatoliy Urbansky (45), who was recently photographed, Apostrophe reported, in parliament sporting a $ 31,500 wristwatch reported having a cool 4,256.3278 ($ 253 million) BTC. What, by analysis of crypto signature Glassnode It’s reckoning, he a bitcoin whale official does – and brings him close to the coveted bitcoin humpback status (BTC holders 5k and above).

Furthermore, Urbansky also revealed that he has roughly the same number of bitcoin cash (BCH) tokens.

