Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has accepted that companies will not be able to cope with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a possible border disorder after the transition period, adds the British economic newspaper. In the current transition, the United Kingdom, which left the EU on January 31, and the European bloc are negotiating a possible trade agreement that will govern the future relationship from next year. Instead of full customs controls, the British Government will introduce a lighter temporary regime in the country’s ports, especially in the Dover (south-east of England), for products entering the EU, either in a scenario with agreement or no agreement with the community club.

“We recognize the impact that the coronavirus has had on UK business. By taking control of our laws and borders later this year, we will have a pragmatic and flexible attitude,” a government source told the FT.

Under the new plans, agricultural products will not be required to undergo heavy inspection at British ports and animal products may not require health certificates, the Financial says.

The border plan will apply whether or not the United Kingdom reaches a trade agreement with the EU, although it will not eliminate the possibility of changes to controls on the other side of the English Channel, he adds.

The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, Adam Marshall, pointed out that the measures will be “crucial” for companies, since they face high costs and a drop in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

should prioritize flow, not revenue or bureaucracy“added Marshall.” data-reactid = “29”> “The United Kingdom should prioritize flow, not revenue or bureaucracy“added Marshall.

Next Monday -15th- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will participate in a virtual summit with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in order to break the stalemate in the current post-Brexit negotiations.

The fourth round of technical contacts between the two parties was closed without progress last week.

The United Kingdom has until the end of the month to request an extension of the transition period from the EU, but the British Executive insists that it will not request it.

