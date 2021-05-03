The UK will allow ‘self-driving’ cars this year

Enlarge

ACD May 2, 2021

British drivers will soon be able to read the newspaper or watch a movie while driving, at least under certain circumstances. The UK has become the first country to announce that regulate the use of self-driving vehicles at low speed on the highways and that the first cars of this type could appear on public roads this year.

As indicated, the intention is to update the country’s road regulations for the safe use of self-driving vehicle systems, starting with the automated lane keeping systems (ALKS), which are a hybrid of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist.

Only for motorways and less than 60 km / h

ALKS allow the driver to delegate driving to the vehicle in certain circumstances and to take their hands off the wheel, unlike current driver assistance systems, in which the driver must maintain control of the vehicle at all times. The use of these devices would be limited to highways, at speeds below 60 km / h.

The British Ministry of Transport forecasts that by 2035 around 40 percent of new UK cars could have self-driving capabilities.

Autonomous cars may not circulate faster than 60 km / h

According to Executive Boris Johnson, this technology could improve road safety by reducing human error, which contributes to more than 85% of accidents. Thus, the driver will be able to hand over control to the vehicle, which will constantly monitor speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

However, insurance companies caution that automakers and regulators must spell out the current limitations of available technology. They point out that calling the ALKS “automated” or “self-driving” confuse drivers into thinking cars can drive themselves, causing accidents and risking a public backlash against the technology.