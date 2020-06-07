Protests in London against racism, under the slogan of Black Lives Matter, have been growing in intensity and number of attendees since last Thursday, until they became the vanguard of the global rejection of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the American police. . Most of the protesters have maintained a peaceful attitude, although it has been difficult to maintain the social distance claimed by the Government. Some 15,000 people have gathered in Hyde Park, in Whitehall (the avenue that houses most government buildings) and in front of the new US embassy in Battersea, on the south bank of the River Thames. Dozens of police and agent vans have been deployed around the diplomatic delegation, which in turn is guarded in the inner courtyard by the US military. The mobilizations against racism have caught on in Europe, especially in Spain and France, and in other countries until it has become a global phenomenon that adds local demands, as is the case in France and Mexico.

The most violent clashes between protesters and security forces occurred on Friday, at the gates of Downing Street (the prime minister’s residence) and on Saturday in Whitehall. Small but very active groups of activists threw glass bottles and various objects at the police. Even a bicycle, which scared an agent’s horse and caused it to run wild. The impact against a traffic light brought down the officer, who suffered a broken neck and several ribs and a pierced lung, although sources from the Metropolitan Police have assured that her life is not in danger. “The number of attacks on officers has been scandalous and completely unacceptable. I know that many of those who have taken to the streets to make their voices heard will be as shocked as I am to contemplate these scenes. There is no place for violence in our city, ”said Cressida Dick, the chief commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, in an official statement. The main person in charge of security in the metropolis has assured that at least 13 officers have been injured during the protests, and 14 other protesters have been arrested. Given the intensity of activity on London’s streets this Sunday, despite the rain, the security forces do not rule out an increase in the number of arrests.

At least 1.5 million black people live in London, which has 9 million inhabitants. The capital also concentrates another 1.5 million people of Asian origin.

The Boris Johnson government must cope with this new wave of citizen unrest and protests when it has yet to fully control the pandemic. “I strongly support the reasons of all those who have come out to demonstrate, but the virus does not discriminate and these huge concentrations of people increase the risk of contagion,” said Matt Hancock, the Minister of Health, on Sunday at SkyNews. The eruption of the Black Lives Matter phenomenon has also coincided with the news, a few days before, that the number of people infected and killed by the virus in the United Kingdom had doubled, almost tripled, among the black population and other minorities. The data, provided by the National Statistics Office, do not point to a specific cause, and the Government has asked for time to draw concrete conclusions, but widespread suspicion uses common sense to deduce that the social and economic conditions of these groups of citizens have made them more vulnerable victims of the pandemic. “There are still parts of our society that are more concerned with the status quo than with the search for greater justice and humanity,” Sajid Javid, who was Minister of Economy during the first months of the Government, has written on the pages of The Times newspaper. Johnnson’s. A humble Muslim, the conservative politician has called on Downing Street to do more to combat racial inequality in the UK. Javid has pointed out that the proportion of black inmates in British prisons is even higher than that of American prisons.

Despite the government’s request that mass rallies be avoided, the Labor opposition has sided with the protesters. “You cannot remain silent in the face of racism and police brutality, and all these young people have the right to raise their voices and demand change,” said Lisa Nandy, the foreign spokesperson for the “Shadow Government” of the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer.

The protests have spread to other cities in the United Kingdom such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester or Bristol. In the latter, a group of activists has succeeded in knocking down the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader who was part of the Royal African Company, owner of the gold, ivory and slave monopoly. Some 84,000 adults and children were trafficked. Around the demolished statue, in the center of the city, dozens of protesters have started dancing in protest.

Other manifestations in the world

In Spain Lloyd’s cry of “I can’t breathe” has also been heard on the streets. The organization Black, African and Afro-descendant Community in Spain (CNAAE) has called for demonstrations in a dozen cities in the country. Some 3,000 people gathered in Madrid in front of the United States Embassy and chanted messages such as: “There is no peace without justice” or “You racists, you are terrorists”, before starting to march towards Puerta del Sol. The Delegation The Government in Madrid had authorized the protest with a limit of 200 people and as long as the safety distance was respected, but the measure has been impossible to comply with in a call that has exceeded that number several times.

In Barcelona, ​​hundreds of protesters filled the Plaza de Sant Jaume, where the regional government is located, under the slogan “Black lives matter.” Some participants have come to the Sant Jaume square dressed in black, following the slogan of the promoters, and in banners they have criticized the deaths due to racism. According to the Urban Guard, some 3,000 people have participated since 11 am in the act in which a manifesto was read. “The black, African and Afro-descendant community of Spain, people from the gypsy people, from Abya Yala, Maghrebi, Arabs, Muslims and Asians, together with the rest of the anti-racist allies, we know that this murder is not a specific issue, but that it responds to the historical and structural violence to which black people in the United States are subjected ”, the organizers have read.

About 200 people have also gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución de Salamanca, where several manifestos against xenophobia have been read and in memory of George Floyd. “In a racist society, it is not enough not to be racist, you have to be anti-racist”, “It is useless to criticize racism in the United States if you are racist in your own country”, are some of the slogans that could be read on the banners from the Plaza de la Universidad de Murcia, where some 300 people have concentrated, according to the Efe agency. Logroño It has also been the scene of an emotional concentration in memory of George Floyd, at the end of which, the concentrated people (400 according to the organizers and 300 according to the National Police) have knelt for eight minutes, remembering the time they remained on the ground until his death.

As in Madrid, the US embassies in Europe were the chosen place where some of the protests were concentrated. More than 10,000 people gathered in Copenhagen to express solidarity and call for an end to racism and hundreds in Budapest, as reported by .. In Rome several thousand people raised their fists up to the cry of “Without justice there is no peace” in the famous Piazza del Popolo. The protesters knelt silently.

In Brussels More than 10,000 people gathered this Sunday in front of the Palace of Justice, in the center of the Belgian capital. Although the majority of the participants wore a mask, the physical distance was not always respected due to the crowd present. “The death of George Floyd has awakened many people,” Ange Kaze, spokesperson for the organization Belgian Network for Black Lives (Belgian Network for Black Lives), which called the action.

In addition about 1,200 protesters in Antwerp and several hundred in Ghent, Ostend and other Belgian towns also joined their voice against racism. The Youth Against Racism group called last week to focus through social networks in different Belgian cities. Municipal authorities had not authorized the march, which took place without incident.

“White silence is violence”

It has been a weekend of protest and solidarity. On Saturday, there were also large rallies against racism in France, where complaints of police violence of recent years came to light again. According to data from the Interior Ministry, some 23,300 people demonstrated in the country, 5,000 in Paris. Citizens of other big cities like Bordeaux, Lyon, Lille, Rennes or Marseilles they also came out to express their support.

In GermanySome 10,000 people gathered in silence on the famous Alexanderplatz, most dressed in black and wearing face masks. “White silence is violence,” they chanted. The players of Bayern Munich, the leader of the German championship, carried out the warm-up on Saturday with a shirt with the inscription “Red card to racism – BlackLiveMatters”, before the field game of Bayer Leverkusen.

In LiegeIn eastern Belgium, 700 people participated in a march against racism, according to police. In WarsawA thousand people participated, many of them young people dressed in black. In Australia, the first country to have protests outside the United States, tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday with “I can’t breathe” banners.