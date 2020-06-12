The United Kingdom confirmed on Friday to the European Union that it will not ask to extend the postbrexit transition period, which runs until the end of this year, before next week’s celebration of a virtual mini-summit with Boris Johnson.

“I have formally confirmed that the UK will not extend the transition period and the time has come to ask for extensions,” Cabinet Minister Michael Gove announced after an online meeting with European Commission Vice President for Institutional Relations Maros Sefcovic.

“Gove couldn’t be clearer,” the latter said at a press conference in Brussels.

The British minister explained to the European official that “not asking for the extension” was “the promise given to British citizens in the electoral campaign,” said Sefcovic, assuring to take it “as a definitive conclusion to this discussion.”

After a year of blockades and political chaos, the UK officially left the EU on January 31 thanks to the overwhelming absolute majority obtained by the conservatives of Boris Johnson in the December legislative elections.

The country is currently in a period of transition in which little changes, to allow London and Brussels to negotiate a free trade agreement that should govern their future trade relations.

This period, which expires on December 31, can be extended up to two years, but for this London had to request it before July 1.

After four rounds of contacts, carried out by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic, the negotiations are blocked in several key points: the fair competition rules that the EU demands in exchange for trade without quotas or tariffs, the dispute arbitration system or fishing rights.

– Johnson enters the negotiation –

The negotiations will continue in July, August and September, with the aim of closing an agreement for October that leaves time for ratification by the different parliaments before the end of the year.

If there is no agreement, trade relations between the two former partners would be governed by the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which imposes import tariffs.

To try to unblock the talks, a virtual summit is scheduled for Monday between Prime Minister Johnson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles, among others.

The threat of a brutal breakdown at the end of the year exacerbates fears about the British economy, whose GDP plummeted 20.4% in April, the first full month of the confinement imposed on March 23 due to the coronavirus.

In this context, the British government decided to relax its plans so as not to exacerbate the difficulties of British companies.

In order to “treat the countries with which it trades on an equal basis”, it had planned to introduce strict controls on imported goods from the EU as of January 1, 2021.

But on Friday it announced that customs formalities for European import products will not be introduced suddenly but in stages in the first six months of the year.

“This flexible and pragmatic approach will give the industry more time to make the necessary changes,” he stressed in a statement explaining the change of course.

“We are aware of the impact coronavirus has had on British companies, and when we regain control of our laws and borders later this year, we will adopt a pragmatic and flexible approach to help companies adapt to the changes and opportunities that come with it. be outside the single market and the customs union, “a government source told ..

Still, the specter of abrupt rupture re-awakened tensions in the country’s internal cohesion: the heads of the semi-autonomous governments of Scotland and Wales wrote to the Johnson executive asking him to extend the transition period. The opposite would be “extraordinarily reckless,” they say.