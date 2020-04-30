The Caja Rural de Jaén Chair José Luis García-Lomas Hernández in Economics, Marketing and Olive Cooperativism at the University of Jaén has published the Annual Report on the Situation of the Olive Oil Sector, “a document that addresses the situation and recent evolution of the sector and proposes future strategies that contribute to the modernization of the sector and make it more competitive, in a way that generates income and employment, public goods and invigorate the olive growing territories ”, explains its Director, the UJA professor of Marketing and Market Research Manuel Parras Rosa.

This first report, in which he has participated around twenty researchers from the University of Jaén, is structured around four major sections, in which issues such as the structure of the oil value chain, the European regulatory framework for the marketing of olive oils, the situation and evolution of the different types of olive groves, the supply of olive oils by type, production costs and strategies to reduce them, prices at origin and destination, showing the difference between the prices received by producers and those paid by consumers, the situation and evolution of demand , foreign trade, trends in the consumption of food and olive oils, the digitization of the sector, etc.

Monographs on olive oil business

Finally, the report includes two monographs, one dedicated to analyzing the different types of olive oil businesses that have emerged as a result of the expansion of the olive grove in recent years, and the other to oleotourism, a “concentric” diversification strategy with great potential, if not “tourist resources” are confused with “tourist products”.

Particular attention is paid to the reasons for the current situation of low prices at source, pointing to the stagnation of world demand, due to the reduction in consumption in the main producing countries, as the main cause.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related