Researcher Abdelmonaid Azzouz takes samples in the laboratory.

Carried out in collaboration with researchers from the Abdelmalek Essaadi University (Morocco), it is the most sensitive that has been developed so far and allows to effectively control the existence of endocrine disruptors in food products

It has already been validated and can be used by cereal grain food production industries

Researchers from the Anal Analytical Chemistry ’group at the University of Jaén, in collaboration with researchers from the Abdelmalek Essaadi University in Morocco, have developed an analytical method to determine the presence of endocrine disruptors (EDCs) in foods made with cereals. This work arises from one of the lines of research carried out by this group related to the development of analytical methodologies for the determination of contaminants in food.

Evaristo Ballesteros, Professor of Physical Chemistry at the UJA at the Higher Polytechnic School of Linares and main responsible for the research, points out that “endocrine disruptors, the object of this study, are toxic substances that can be found frequently in food due to different sources, such as from the containers that contain them, by environmental contamination, or by the presence of residues of pesticide applications in cereal crops and other food products ”.

researchers Evaristo Ballesteros, Laura Palacios and Abdelmonaid Azzouz.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines EDCs as substances or a mixture of substances that alter the function or functions of the endocrine system and, consequently, cause adverse effects on the health of a healthy organism. “Some of the most prominent effects on humans are its detrimental condition to the reproductive system, the production of alterations in the development of the neurological system, the generation of tumors in hormone-dependent organs, the production of metabolic diseases or the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases ”, indicates the UJA researcher.

From this context, the UJA research group focused on the development of a sensitive, selective and exact method that has allowed the simultaneous determination of a total of 24 EDCs from six families of chemical groups (aliphenols, phenylphenols, parabens , bisphenol A, organophosphate pesticides and triclosan) in foods made from cereals.

The method they have developed is divided into two stages: sample preparation and determination of endocrine disruptors. “In the first, sample treatment is carried out in order to eliminate the complex matrix of foods derived from cereals and to preconcentrate the compounds under study. For this, we use solid phase extraction techniques that are developed in a continuous system and extraction using ultrasound, “explains Evaristo Ballesteros. On the other hand, in the second stage, the EDCs are determined by means of a very sensitive technique such as gas chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry.

Scheme of the method developed for the determination of disruptors in food derived from cereals.

Throughout their research, they have applied the method to different types of foods made with cereals such as wheat flour, rice, spaghetti, cheese tortellini, macaroni, noodles, sesame, wheat tortillas, cornflakes, crunchy fruit muesli. , cookies, and various types of bread. “The levels of these chemical compounds found are well below the maximum limits allowed by legislation,” explains the professor.

The results obtained, recently published in the scientific journal Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, show that the proposed analytical method is the most sensitive that has been developed for the determination of EDCs in foods made with cereals. In addition, it is characterized by its high precision and accuracy and by being environmentally friendly, since the use of organic solvents is greatly reduced. In this way, the method, which has already been validated, can be used in the industry of food production made from cereals to effectively control the presence of endocrine disruptors in these types of food products in order to ensure that when consumed, they are free of these chemical compounds that are so harmful to people’s health.

This project, co-financed through the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness (MINECO) and with FEDER funds, has been carried out by researchers from the Department of Physical and Analytical Chemistry at the UJA Polytechnic School of Linares, Evaristo Ballesteros, Laura Palacios and Abdelmonaim Azzouz, beside Lamia Lejji, researcher at the Department of Chemistry of the Abdelmalek Essaadi University (Morocco).

