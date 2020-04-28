Researchers of the Department of Telecommunication Engineering of the University of Jaén at the Higher Polytechnic School of Linares are developing a system for to estimate risk levels of serious arrhythmias in patients with COVID-19, due to the possible morphological change in the heartbeat, as a possible consequence of the combination of drugs used to fight the disease.

The principal investigator of this project, Sebastián García Galán, indicates that the system is being developed under the supervision of José Ángel Cabrera Rodríguez, head of the Cardiology Service of the QuirónSalud University Hospital in Madrid, and in collaboration with Alfonso Cruz Lendínez, professor at the Nursing Department at the University of Jaén, Juana María López López, cardiologist at the San Agustín de Linares Hospital, Patricia Castellano García, a cardiologist at the Jaén Hospital Complex, and Antonia Galán Dávila, a pulmonologist at the General University Hospital of Elda.

The system, which is at a relatively advanced stage of development, is based on the combination of signal processing techniques and artificial intelligence, and will have a strong impact on the healthcare system. Thus, among the expected results, it is worth highlighting the diagnostic automation of severe arrhythmia problems in patients with combined treatment, such as COVID-19 patients. In this way, a significant reduction in reaction times to critical situations of the patients and a decongestion of the stress to which the health system is being subjected will be achieved. The system will also allow critical diagnoses to be made in the absence of specialized medical and / or nursing personnel.

As a consequence of the above, once this system has been developed and put into operation, it will be able to avoid deaths due to the absence of diagnoses of fatal arrhythmias derived from combined treatments, such as in patients with COVID-19, even in the absence of specialist healthcare personnel. In this sense, it is also important to highlight that health personnel with prophylactic treatment against COVID-19 may also benefit from its use.

Additionally, the system will allow savings in aspects related to medical diagnostic resources, also making it possible to have digital ECG records to be included in the patient’s medical history. Finally, there will be a database that can be used later for the analysis of morphological changes in the heartbeat according to different profiles.

