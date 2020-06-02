The Office of the Vice President for Communication and Institutional Projection of the UJA summons the X ‘University of Jaén’ Award for Scientific Dissemination 2020, which aims recognize, encourage and reward the transmission to society of scientific activities of higher quality carried out by the research staff of this institution, as well as, as in the last edition, awarding the best journalistic work on dissemination carried out during the year 2020.

The call establishes a first prize of 2,500 euros, trophy and diploma; a second prize of 1,500 euros, trophy and diploma; and a Science Communication Award, who will be rewarded with € 1,000, trophy and diploma. “With this award we intend to encourage, not only the scientific dissemination carried out by our research staff, but also the great work carried out by the media in the communication of science and scientific knowledge, at the same time that we recognize the effort and dedication to this type of activities ”, he explains Eva Mª Murgado, Vice-rector for Communication and Institutional Projection.

In the X ‘University of Jaén’ Award for Scientific Dissemination, the dissemination actions aimed at scientific dissemination to the general public, excluding publications of an exclusively scientific nature or academic conferences, in any field of knowledge during the year 2019. Candidacies may be presented by both UJA research groups, Departments, Centers or individual research staff. Regarding the journalism modality, the reports carried out, in different supports, on any field of knowledge covered by the research carried out by the University of Jaén, and that have not been previously awarded in the field of scientific dissemination.

The term to present the works will be open until September 30. To do this, both a request for participation and a supporting report must be submitted. This documentation must be presented in the UJA General Register at the Las Lagunillas Campus or in the Linares Scientific-Technological Campus Register. During the alarm state, it can also be presented through the common electronic register.

The resolution of the awards will be made public in November, and the awards will be presented in a public act during the celebration of ‘The European Night of Investigators’, on November 27, 2020. All information and documentation related to this award can be found on the website of the University of Jaén.

The X ‘University of Jaén’ Award for Scientific Disclosure is convened through the Unit for Scientific Culture and Innovation (UCC + i) of the Vice-Rector’s Office for Communication and Institutional Projection, and has the collaboration of the Spanish Foundation for the Science and Technology (FECYT) of the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

In the last edition, the first prize went to the researcher Magdalena Martínez Cañamero, from the Department of Health Sciences and responsible for the project ‘SWI @ UJA: Citizen science with students from ESO, Baccalaureate and University, to raise awareness in society about the responsible use of antibiotics and to look for new producing bacteria.’ The second prize went to the researcher Antonio Miguel Ruiz Armenteros, director of the Department of Cartographic, Geodetic and Photogrammetric Engineering, for the project ‘Scientific dissemination of Geomatic Engineering’. For the first time, last year an a Science Communication ’prize was awarded to Francisco Javier Carrión Molina, a journalist from El Mundo y Cuatro, for his reports ‘The ITUC of the Pharaonic Seeds’, ‘Egyptology’ and ‘Audiovisual Report’, related to the archaeological works carried out by the Qubbet el-Hawa project led by the UJA in Aswan (Egypt).

