The Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), together with the National Confederation of Industry of Brazil, issued a joint statement expressing concern about the progress of the Mercosur free trade agreement with South Korea and expressed “concern about the impact on the industrial sectors and lack of transparency in the negotiations. “

This concern arises from the information that has been released after the last round of Mercosur negotiations held in Montevideo the week of February 10, 2020.

“According to the available information, the intention of Mercosur and South Korea is to conclude the negotiation of the free trade agreement in the coming months, towards the middle of 2020. To this end, it has been agreed to carry out a new round of negotiations in May. , after carrying out an improvement in the supply of goods that already exist, “said the Argentine and Brazilian industrialists in the statement.

Among the concerns of both countries they highlighted:

– Ignorance of the content of the offers, a fact that aggravates the negative effects that may result from an opening of the Mercosur market to South Korea’s industrial production in short terms.

– The information that there would only be a small proportion of sensitive products that would be left out of the discount offer. “If so, the possibility of adequately considering the sensitivity of certain goods in the industry as a whole of Mercosur is reduced,” they asserted.

– The largest ability to compete in the Korean industry, which has low internal competition, with a dominant position in sectors such as electro-electronics, steel, chemical, the automotive sector (finished vehicles and auto parts), among others. This situation can cause serious damage to the Mercosur industry.

– The results of the exercise are unknown, which apparently would demonstrate the existence of economic benefits for the bloc and on which governments rely to advance in this negotiation.. “It is also unclear what are the benefits that Mercosur will achieve in terms of access to the South Korean market for the products of the existing exportable supply, mostly agro-industrial. Furthermore, the terms of the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements that Korea will impose to accept access to its market for agro-industrial products are not known, ”they questioned.

– Another aspect of the negotiation that worries the Mercosur industry is the capacity of the bloc countries to face unfair trade practices. After the People’s Republic of China, South Korea ranks second among the countries to which trade defense measures are applied in the world.

– The issue of intellectual property rights is also of concern to the Mercosur industry. South Korea’s claims on patent protection, the exclusivity of test data and other enforcement obligations could seriously affect the activity of industrial sectors in Mercosur countries.

-Taking into account that the coronavirus pandemic is causing a general recession that would imply a fall in world gross product, and in particular in the economies of our countries, we request to extend free trade negotiations until consultation with the sector industry of the member countries. Our industries are closed, not producing, or are busy producing essential goods required to deal with the effects of the health emergency.

– In this context of pandemic, an issue of special concern derives from the application of subsidies for the payment of wages, financing, deferral of credit payments, suspension of interest, among other benefits that South Korea is carrying out and that would generate competition. unfair.

For all these reasons, we request the authorities of the States Parties to carry out a consultation with the industrial sectors to consider these issues as soon as possible and prior to the conclusion of the negotiations with South Korea.

For this purpose and to comply with the repeated declarations of practicing the greatest possible transparency, we request to be informed in detail about the terms and conditions that Mercosur is granting in terms of market access in the offer of goods that it has presented and in the to be presented in May 2020.