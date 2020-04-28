I know will accelerate Now some key negotiations to suspend workers who were frozen pending the agreement between the UIA and the CGT? Not necessarily. The agreement between both parties with the Government help because it provides a orientation frame and 25% salary discount cap for workers suspended due to lack of tasks, but it does not solve all the problems that the economic unemployment caused by the pandemic brings.

In itself, of the most important negotiations that were suspended pending this agreement, only the one from UOM with the business cameras it was revived in the last hours. But the crisis in the metallurgical sector is so deep that no one dares to forecast anything: 80% of companies have been paralyzed for 40 days (and will be for another ten days) and most are concentrated in urban areas that will take longer to return to activity.

The union led by Antonio Caló abandonment negotiations when suspensions were already agreed with the payment of 70% of the salary. Now it will have a higher floor, 75%, although the unknown is how many SMEs will be able to fulfill a commitment of these characteristics, even though the Government has come to the rescue with a program to pay 50% of salaries.

What is happening in Commerce It is different because the union led by Armando Cavalieri had not advanced in any general suspension agreement and now he does not even plan to meet with the cameras of the sector: 89% of the companies in the activity are small and medium, so union leaders imagine “artisanal” negotiations with each one to determine how much they will be able to pay beyond the 75% salary floor.

The problem will arise in cases in which the crisis of a company forces the flexibility of the agreement, since the text signed by the UIA and the CGT establishes that if the parties sign for a 75% salary reduction, the homologation will be a express procedure (“Automatically”), but if it is below that figure, the agreed will be evaluated by the Ministry of Labor to verify if you really agree with the situation of the sector or the company.

A senior UIA leader warned Infobae that the agreement with the CGT “is a framework devised for those who can adhere, not a mandatory framework. And to join, the parties have to do it, be it company and union or chamber and union. If they do not adhere, they will not be included in its scope. And if your camera sticks and drags them, they will have to submit your own agreement according to article 223 bis or a Crisis Preventive Procedure. This does not affect the agreements that are already signed and can be agreed in different terms because there are much more complex situations ”.

The reference made by the industrial manager is to one of the last points of the UIA-CGT agreement, which says: “The abbreviated mechanism provided here will not be applicable to the situation of those who have already agreed or agree in the future other suspension criteria“

What does it mean? That the agreement provides a framework that does not exclude the possibility of agreeing in other terms if the numbers of a company prevent it from even reaching the 25% salary cap, even considering that the Assistance to Work and Production (ATP) program, created by decree 376, provides that the State pay half of the salaries to workers in the private sector (with a cap of 33,750 pesos) and reduction of employer contributions, among other points.

Thus, the Government provides another tool so that companies and workers can face the recessive consequences of the pandemic, as well as another resource was to enable in decree 329, which prohibits dismissals, the possibility of agree suspensions with the payment of a non-remunerative benefit as fixed by the Article 223 bis of the Labor Contract Law.

In the Casa Rosada they slide that agreements of this type that have already been approved can roll back if there is consensus of the parties to rethink it as agreed by the UIA and the CGT. For entrepreneurs, it is a variant impossible from the legal point of view.

Politically, the agreement signed with the UIA allows CGT leaders reclaim land and show management skills Just as compulsory quarantine is dampening the coronavirus health emergency, it is starting to wipe out the economy, production, businesses, wages, and jobs.

In addition, for the workers central it also means a huge financial relief because it will be able to prevent the collection of unions and social works from falling so drastically: the text of the agreement specifically mentions that on the amount of 75% of the net salary that would have corresponded to the worker if they had completed tasks ” all contributions and contributions must be made by Law 23,660 (on social works) and 23,661 (which creates the National Health Insurance System) and the payment of the union fee. ”

For union happiness to be complete, Alberto Fernández still needs to sign the DNU that will establish a additional help for social work precisely in order to compensate for the drop in the monthly collection, which, according to estimates, would be between 50% and 70%.

In the last hours, the CGT received the confirmation that the long-awaited norm follows the normal course in official offices. What he still does not know is whether the Government approved the amount claimed by the unionists: $ 45,000 in three installments (May, June and July), funds that, promised by the Ministry of Health, will be distributed transparent to each social work based on the drop in collection that appears officially in the AFIP records.