The ugly Betty had a strong romance with Hugo Lombardi | Instagram

The Colombian soap opera « Yo Soy Betty La Fea », despite having been premiered for years, continues to attract attention as two of its characters had a romance in real life, Betty and Hugo Lombardi.

The story was starred by Beatriz Pinzón Solano, an economist who started working in Ecomoda and had an affair with his direct boss and company president Armando Mendoza.

This soap opera was outside the standards of any melodrama ever made and it was thanks to « I am Betty the Ugly one » that there began to be great variety and surprises in the productions from it.

As you will remember the characters of Betty and Lombardi they couldn’t be seen, although it was much more marked by the Ecomoda designer.

It was for this fact that the surprise of knowing that in real life they were married is something out of the ordinary and although work does not mix with private life for sure the followers of both were surprised to see them together and in love.

According to the portal Newscast, the couple lasted a few months married, six to be exact, this happened during the recordings of the soap opera.

Although the two met a year earlier in 1998They decided to marry in 1999 in a simple ceremony.

By then Julián Arango actor who plays the fashion designer, he was already a renowned actor in Colombia, it is said that Ana Maria Orozco his then wife got the role more easily for being Julián’s wife.

Although this was rumors, it was never verified and if so, the truth was that it was a total success, since the actress’s interpretation it was excellent.

It is said that they ended their marriage after six months of marriage because Ana María was unfaithful to Julián, the soap opera was aired for two years and both as great professionals continued to work together despite being already separated.

