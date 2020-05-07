Like all eras, automakers launch different new models on the market, hoping they will succeed and sell many. Many of them fail for different reasons and one is that they are truly ugly designs that don’t fill the customer’s eye.

In the 2010s the auto industry underwent several drastic changes. For example, consumer tastes in the United States leaned more toward wide, tall cars like SUVs, causing the discontinuation of several sedan models.

However, the most radical change of all occurred with the introduction of electric vehicles and autonomous cars that, although not yet dominating the market, gave a lot to talk about in 2019.

Changes in the industry left many designs behind, due to a lack of technology and aerodynamic designs. These and many more reasons can make cars look ugly.

Here we leave you some of the ugliest cars from the 2010 era.

2010 Porsche Panamera

2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

View this post on Instagram Just in time for summer. Very Clean 2 Owners 2011 Murano CrossCabriolet. Immaculate condition. Fully Loaded with Push Start, AWD, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel Good Tires, Top works 100%. Premium Bose Stereo, Aux, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, All books and Keys, Excellent condition inside and out. You will not find a nicer one. $ 15,500. 85k miles. #nissanmurano #nissanmuranocrosscabriolet #cars #carsforsale #usedcars #usedcarsforsale #usedcarsales #usedvehicles #usedvehiclesforsale #njcarsales #qualityusedcars #qualityusedcarscars #carscarscars #buycars # # carscars carsforsalesussexcounty #meterstarsautogroup #vans A post shared by MetroStarsAutoGroup (@meterstarsautogroup) on May 21, 2019 at 2:55 pm PDT

×

Login with your account

Dear Subscriber, you must generate a new password to The NY Newspaper.

Please check your email to get your new password to access El Diario NY.



Thanks for being a subscriber!

You have free items left

.