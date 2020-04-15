There is already a potential date for the return of the UFC.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, sources close to the environment of the promotion assure that it is quite likely that we will see action inside the octagon again from May 9 and not only that. It would also be on American soil.

As you know, May 9 was the day that the UFC 250 in São Paulo, Brazil, but with the spread of the virus the PPV was canceled like its predecessor, the UFC 249, which was scheduled for this Saturday from the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

According to the report, the locations being considered are California, Texas and Florida, a state that yesterday approved WWE as an “essential business”, empowering Vince McMahon’s organization to continue operating behind closed doors from its High Performance Center in Orlando.

At the moment, Dana White is working to open “Fight Island” in a month’s time, a place where fighters will be able to train and compete during the pandemic.