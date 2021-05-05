The UFC will reach out to its fans

The UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, and Chiliz, the leading company in blockchain solutions for the sports and entertainment industry, have announced that they will soon launch the Fan Token $ UFC through the Socios.com application. Fan Tokens are collectible assets created on the Chiliz blockchain that allow their owners to enjoy exclusive benefits and opportunities, such as participating in organizational decisions Through voting, earn VIP experiences, access exclusive discounts and promotions or interact with other fans through chats, contests, games and other tools.

The UFC thus joins a list of 26 top-level organizations that already use Fan Tokens and the Socios.com app to interact with their fans, including European soccer giants such as FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma, Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray and many more. The $ UFC Fan Token will go on sale in June through Socios.com. In total, 20 million units will go on sale.

Chiliz is in the process of growth. In addition to continuing to increase its presence in Europe, in 2021 it plans to announce new agreements in the United States, United Kingdom, Asia and South America. Chiliz has multiple offices around the world, and will soon open new offices in Madrid, New York and Sao Paulo. “We are continually looking for ways to interact with our fans.“explains Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President of UFC Global Consumer Products.”The UFC has more than 625 million followers around the world, and Fan Tokens are a unique tool to connect with them through an authentic and useful product that brings them closer to the UFC.It gives them influence and allows them to be rewarded for their passion. “

“Socios.com and Fan Tokens will allow the UFC to connect with its global fans like never before,” explains Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com. “By giving sports fans around the world the ability to influence their favorite teams and organizations, we are transforming what it means to be a fan. We are delighted to welcome the UFC to our roster of partners and look forward to continuing our growth in the United States throughout 2021. “