The UFC will compensate Drakkar Klose despite not having competed at UFC Las Vegas 24

Drakkar Klose did not come out empty-handed UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 24. That despite not having stepped on the octagon.

The 33-year-old Lightweight was left unaffected from the undercard co-star after being pushed hard by Jeremy stephens during ceremonial confrontations.

Minutes before Saturday’s event, the cancellation of the fight had transpired. The next day the diagnosis of a contusion and a cervical sprain from the push was revealed.

Given this, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, after some negotiations the UFC has agreed to cancel part of Klose’s purse. That is to say, the $ 40,000 dollars that according to his current contract correspond to him for appearing in weight to fight. If you have won, the pay of the now member of Fight ready it would have gone up to $ 80,000.

Although Kattar’s return date is not yet known, the UFC’s plan is to re-pair him with Stephens as soon as possible.

