The UFC is looking at how to navigate in this confusing sea that is the current situation of choroanviruses in the world trying to keep their athletes healthy as well as to carry out their events without them being in too much danger. There is of course nothing confirmed on what will happen when the pandemic passes but Daniel Cormier has an idea.

In a recent interview in the Believe You Me, the podcast of Michael Bisping, who was the UFC World Heavyweight Champion and the Semi-Complete World Heavyweight Champion made these statements about what could be the company’s plan:

“Right now we don’t know anything. We are just waiting. UFC is on pause. Actually, everyone is on hiatus. We just have to wait and see what happens. But as an athlete you know what to expect when UFC returns it will do some really great events.

“Because all those big fights have to happen and while the UFC is on hiatus they are not making money. So when they return they have to earn all that money that they are supposed to earn over the course of the year. So they are going to put huge events every week until the end of the year. And I can’t wait to be a part. They are going to do super fight after super fight after super fight“