Even before checking into the hotel, every UFC fighter, coach, cameraman, journalist, and employee who arrives in Jacksonville, Florida, is immediately taken to a checkpoint. They take your temperature and prick your finger for an antibody test.

And then comes the part where even the most reckless gladiator ends up writhing like a child: a long hyssop is pushed deep into his nasal cavities.

“That nose thing is the second time I do it and it didn’t feel good at all,” said Fracis Ngannou, who is 1.93 meters tall and weighs 115 kilograms.

Ngannou will fight in the heavyweight category against Kair Rozenstruik in one of the UFC 249 feature card card battles tonight.

“It’s very strange. I think I’d rather get hit than that,” added Ngannou in another reference to the swab test to detect respiratory tract infections.

The UFC will return to action after an involuntary eight-week hiatus. The coronavirus pandemic ended by bending the resolve of UFC President Dana White, who was determined to continue fighting despite the crisis.

For the return, the mixed martial arts promoter organization will hold three shows over eight days in an amateur-free arena in Florida, a state whose authorities allowed the show.

These unique conditions required the UFC to establish unprecedented safety and health measures. The measures were outlined in a 25-page document, written over the past six weeks between UFC executives and doctors.

“We know we have a great plan in place,” said UFC chief operating office officer Lawrence Epstein. “I am sure we will learn something about how to do things better or differently or more efficiently.”

The UFC cut the number of people involved in putting on the show to a minimum – less than half of the staff exceeding 300 people, according to Epstein. The event also required all those involved to adhere to strict standards of isolation and social distance when possible during the week, both at the hotel and at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Everyone who works at the event, maybe even the referees, will have to wear masks and gloves. The octagon will inevitably be splattered with sweat and blood, but will be constantly disinfected.

Even with all the measures, the UFC recognizes that it is undertaking a huge and difficult task. A positive coronavirus test for an asymptomatic individual is possible, given the number of people involved in this event, even when it has been cut.

“We are doing the best we can,” Epstein acknowledged.

After these three shows, White wants to resume UFC contests in Las Vegas starting May 23 at the company’s Performance Institute, which features an octagon recording multiple television shows.

UFC 249 fighters are aware that they have added yet another risk to their already dangerous professions by agreeing to compete amidst the spread of the pandemic.

“We have to get out there and keep the sport alive,” said Tony Ferguson after his arrival in Jacksonville, where he was quickly tested for COVID-19. Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje in the stellar fight.

Ferguson and Gaethje believe their risks are less than the sporting reward they will get and the example they will set when they play the provisional lightweight title.

“We are going to give people a sense of normalcy,” said Gaethje. “I am proud to be a part of this. It is an opportunity to inspire. People need to be inspired right now. They should not get depressed (or) get emotionally carried away because they cannot control what is happening. They have to be overcome. They need to be inspired and we can do it”.

Ferguson denies that there is fear of fighting in the current situation.

“I honestly wasn’t cautious,” added Ferguson. “Fighting is very dangerous, so I think we will be fine.”

He will make the UFC in a week, all in Jacksonville, Florida, and without fans.

The UFC 249 role will have a total of 12 bouts.

n Tony Ferguson (26-3) vs. Justin Gaethje (21-2), for the interim lightweight title.

n Henry Cejudo (15-2) Vs. Dominick Cruz (18-1), for the rooster championship held by Cejudo.

n Francis Ngannou (13-3) Vs. Jairzino Rozenstruik (10-0), in heavyweight combat.

n Jeremy Stephens (28-17, 1 NC) Vs. Calvin Kattar (20-4), in the featherweight category.

n Greg Hardy (5-1, 1 NC) Vs. Yorgan de Castro (5-0), at full weight.

