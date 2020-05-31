Contact sports will officially return to Las Vegas and it will be up to Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns to headline the UFC Fight Night today.

After more than two months without activity in the “city of the game”, the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) authorized the return of contact sports functions, but without public.

Thus, the UFC Apex will be the scene where the company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have its fourth function in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the three successful ones that took place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tyron Woodley, who was already a world champion, will return to action more than a year after his last fight, when he lost the welterweight title to Nigerian Kamaru Usman on March 2, 2019, which he had defended four times.

Woodley will try to take advantage of his hitting, fighting base and control that he could have on the floor over his rival to line up the triumph and approach a possible rematch with Usman.

In search of a new world title opportunity, Woodley will have a difficult rival in front, as the Brazilian-American has a streak of five wins and is getting closer to the “top five” in the division.

In addition to arriving with more rhythm and four fights in little more than a year, the danger of Gilbert Burns is notorious and his record shows it, since of his 18 wins, 14 have been by completion. Jiu jitsu is one of their main weapons.

In the co-star lawsuit it will be in the heavyweight division, where Augusto Sakai will seek his fourth win and get closer to the top ten of the standings within the mixed martial arts company when he faces Blagoy Ivanov.

For their part, in a women’s court match, the Brazilian Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers will meet, who will seek to return to the path of victory and head for better opportunities.

As it did in the three previous functions in Florida, the UFC must comply with all health protocols to guarantee the health of the fighters and people involved in the evening, all hand in hand with the NAC.

