Jessica Andrade

With Khabib Nurmagomedov stranded in Russia, the UFC does not want to lose another of the most important pieces of UFC 249.

On Monday morning, it emerged that the PPV star was almost ruled out after it was confirmed that Nurmagomedov would be unable to leave Russia due to flight restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

While the promotion is looking for a replacement for the Russian, he has advised one of the protagonists of the co-star, Jessica Andrade, leave Brazil if you want to be part of the event.

Andrade, former champion of the Straw Weights, plans to face another ex-monarch of the division in a rematch in Rose Namajunas.

According to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, the promotion has asked the Brazilian to leave her home in Niterói, Brazil, bound for Las Vegas, Nevada for this Tuesday or Wednesday.

At the moment, Brazil closed its borders for a month to prevent the virus from spreading further, but it is still possible to leave the country.

For now, Andrade continues preparing in his garage that has been adapted as a small gym.

The last time the native of Paraná competed was on August 31, 2019, when she was the victim of a TKO at the hands of the current champion, Weili Zhang, at UFC Fight Night Shenzhen.

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on January 18.