The UFC and WWE do not stop because of the coronavirus and will do their macro events behind closed doors

Not everyone in sports is going to stop dead in their tracks by the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s leading mixed martial arts company, the UFC, and the world’s leading fighting company, WWE, They have decided to continue their annual program behind closed doors. Both companies have their own venues to carry out their events and they will only be accessed by the fighters and essential personnel of the company under strict medical control.

“The Khabib vs Ferguson is going to happen and it will be on April 18 as planned”, Dana White, president of the UFC, said when asked by fans. I don’t know a lot of things right now. Think about it: Las Vegas closed the casinos. I never thought I would see that in my life. We have not fired anyone in the UFC. And every fighter who fights for me is going to fight three times a year. Our calendar will continue. Everyone will be paid. We’ll see how to figure this out and we’ll be the first sport to be back, “said White.

The idea is to move the match from the huge Barclays Center in Brooklyn to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas performing the duel behind closed doors. Thus White and theirs would alleviate the absence of public by the cost of renting the venue that is in New York. ESPN has agreed to continue broadcasting an event that may break its audience record because of global confinement in which 1,000 million citizens are plunged.

White’s idea has followed the slipstream left by WWE. The most famous wrestling company in the world has followed with their weekly Raw and Smackdown shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There, the wrestlers face each other weekly in a show that loses its essence without cheering public, but that continues despite the coronavirus.

Not in vain, The main event of the WWE calendar, Wrestmania 36, ​​will also be held in that closed-door pavilion after his presence at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium was canceled for April 5. The magnates of the competition, the McMahon family, they have even extended the duration of the event to two days to ensure a higher income on television taking advantage of the fact that there is no competition in sight.

“The health and safety not only of our fan base, but also of our superstars, really comes first … I don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation, regardless of the circumstances. Those are not risks worth taking. We will continue, but behind closed doors », said Stephanie McMahon, the head of WWE brands.

The wrestling family got the approval of US President Donald Trump, a personal friend of the company and whom they irrigate annually with donations to their campaign. The UFC saw the window open and launched behind WWE to continue the show. It seems clear that if you own the court and the actors are the same every week, in the United States the show is still allowed. It is paradoxical that the coronavirus is ignored in two of the sports with the highest contact.