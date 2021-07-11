The UFC already thinks about a fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor

The end of the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was unexpected. Therefore, the controversy arose immediately. Dana White did not take long to calm the situation that the fighters themselves were responsible for heating up still in the Octagon. At the official press conference after UFC 264, the president of the company was blunt. “When Conor is cured and ready to go back, I guess we’ll do the rematch. Meanwhile, Poirier will make his way. Conor’s fracture came from throwing punches. I was fighting. It wasn’t like Dustin was hitting him. If the ankle didn’t break, I think we reached the end of the round and would have come out the next. The fight did not end. It cannot end this way. We will see how everything unfolds. Who knows how long Conor will be out … You can’t make assumptions in this sport. You have to synchronize what is happening with what happened. McGregor will have surgery this Sunday, but we do not know how long he will be away or how long he will need to recover, “he said.

Therefore, the idea of ​​the UFC is that there is a fourth fight between the two. The plan is clear and more knowing that this PPV has had sales of between 1.7 and 1.8 million in the United States alone (a figure that White also unveiled at the conference). The business is obvious. Despite this, with his two triumphs over the Irishman, Poirier is revalued, and they want to take advantage of it. White revealed that the next thing for the ‘Diamond’ will be a fight against Charles Oliveira, lightweight champion. The Brazilian fighter was at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and perhaps the planned plan was different … but McGregor’s injury turned everything upside down. Even so, ESPN spoke with him and took the opportunity to praise who will be his next challenger. “It’s a shame what happened to him, but if you look at Poirier, he has improved a lot. He has put a lot of pressure and deserves that victory.”