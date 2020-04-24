The President of the UEFA Medical Committee, Tim meyer, has recognized that ending the Champions League and the Europa League in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak will be a much greater challenge than the restart of the national leagues.

“It is definitely more complicated, but only because of current travel restrictions. You may need special permits. There are different health and legal scenarios to consider. Difficulty levels would be significantly higher in some places. The advantage is that the postponement of the matches allows a more calm planning. We can wait to see how things unfold. “, Meyer explained in statements to dpa.

UEFA plans to resume European competitions after the completion of the national leagues, possibly in late August. The Champions League and Europa League are paralyzed in the knockout stages and there are several scenarios to complete them, including fast tournaments in a single venue.

Meyer is also the chief medical officer of the German Football Federation (DFB) and heads an internal working group that has produced a detailed manual on how the Bundesliga could be restarted next month behind closed doors, pending permission from the authorities. political and medical.

“The situation is not the same in all countries. In Germany the situation is relatively favorable at the moment compared to England. Currently we have a decreasing number of infected people and we have an immense capacity to carry out tests in the country, very different from what happens in other countries, “said Meyer.

The doctor admitted public pressure while developing the manual with his team and is convinced that “it can work” if all parties involved are extremely disciplined. In addition, he explained that one of the most difficult questions is the amount of testing required and what to do when someone involved contracts the coronavirus.

Meyer urged the teams to play a test match before the season resumes to see if all hygiene and safety standards are met. The matches would be held without restrictions and options such as playing with a mask have been ruled out. “The premise is that everything remains the same on the field,” he concluded.

