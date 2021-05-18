The UEFA design that has outraged Sevillians

05/18/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

In the absence of 25 days for the kick-off of Euro 2020, UEFA has presented the guide for each venue. Through attractive designs, the highest football organization of the old continent has launched some tips for tourists to enjoy their stay in different cities, but the way in which Seville has been represented has been especially striking.

The eleven confirmed venues are Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Rome, Saint Petersburg, Munich and Seville, Bilbao last minute replacement.

To represent the Andalusian headquarters, UEFA has opted for a simple design consisting of a couple of houses and trees that have little to do with the city. This generic representation clearly contrasts with the ten remaining venues, whose drawings correspond to iconic monuments. In London they have chosen to draw Big Ben, while in Rome they have chosen the Colosseum, symbolic places that can be easily associated with both cities.

🥴👀 The Seville drawing that UEFA made for @ EURO2020 … pic.twitter.com/01yv8IO4k8 – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) May 18, 2021

Social networks have not been slow to echo this design, and users have been unhappy with UEFA’s decision, comparing the designers’ work with that of “a child learning to draw” and assuring that “with a simple Google search “would have been enough to find a more representative design. The Giralda, the Torre el Oro, the Cathedral, the Plaza España or the Triana Bridge they are just some of the designs that could have been selected.

Given the controversy generated from this basic design, UEFA has finally made the decision to represent each city with the stadium where the matches will be played.