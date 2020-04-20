Last Friday the decision was made to eliminate the Promotion alloy to go on to form the Development League, which has generated controversy, annoyance and much confusion in the soccer family in this division, and who has not taken his finger off the line is the president of Black Lions, Alberto Castellanos, who continues in his position that they will seek promotion through sports or, at the invitation of the Liga MX itself, since buying a franchise from the maximum circuit is not viable unless there is external help.

” It all depends on what the terms are, because at the end of the day we believe that we have the right to move up in sport, if that door is closed, we go the other way, but it depends on what the rules are. This team, due to the experience we have, is self-sustaining, it is a business in sports, we cannot acquire a First Division franchise, but we would have to see the possibility of looking for a group of entrepreneurs who want to associate with the University and through a Society Anonymous, acquire a franchise and be able to participate in the First Division ”, Castellanos mentioned in an interview for Fox Sports.

In addition, Alberto Castellanos opined on the letter sent by Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Orlegi Group, defending himself against the attacks against him, for having voted for the disappearance of the Ascent and the formation of the Development League.

” I have never really pointed to any person with a vile intention of disappearing the Ascension League, I want to think that his letter is issued by him because he has received many senseless attacks and it is unfortunate, because all decisions are made in a collegial manner and all emit one vote and they are responsible for what they are voting and I don’t think that one person can compel everyone to vote. I may or may not agree with him, but he has a vision of what the mexican soccerI can agree with what he says, but what I do not agree with is that the Promotion League is in a critical situation or that it is in the way, ” he said.

