The UDEF questions the jobs and bills of Neurona with Podemos

The Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) has questioned that the videos contributed by Podemos to the Court of Instruction Number 42 of Madrid as works carried out by Neuron for the 2019 general elections are actually the work of this political consultant, according to a report sent to Judge Juan José Escalonilla, who suspects that the contract between the company and the party could be simulated to divert money from the ‘purple’ accounts.

The UDEF, as requested by the instructor of the case ‘Neurona’, has analyzed the documentation provided by We can to determine if there is any correspondence between the services that appear as provided in the invoices that have also been contributed to the cause and the content of such videos.

The Police have concluded that “in the vast majority of the analyzed files the author is unknown” and, in those where it has been possible, “the identified authors have a close relationship to the United We Can political formation, as is the case of Ángela Medialdea, Patricia Pinta or Javier Iváñez”, so that “these are files whose authors would be outside the company hired to carry out the work, Neurona Comunidad, or the subcontracted company, Creative Advice Interactive “.

Some were not for the campaign

“In the remaining authors identified, such as Vicente Camu or Waldemar Aguado Butanda, with the information to which this research group has had access, no employment or contractual relationship with the company could be verified awarded Neurona Comunidad, which does not have any worker, or with the subcontractor, Creative Advice Interactive “, added the UDEF in its report.

In addition, he has observed that “some of the papers presented are susceptible to not have been used for the pre-campaign and campaign of the general elections of April 28, 2019, since in the memory provided there are files that do not correspond to the purpose of the contract, either because they are outside the time frame based on the date that appears in the file’s metadata, or because once its content has been viewed, it does not correspond to that end “.

The UDEF also has questioned the invoices issued by Neurona to We can, pointing out that “the concepts they present are so generic that, on the part of this research group, it is not possible to determine a direct relationship in the contracted and billed contents”.