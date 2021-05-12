The UD Guide beats Atlético Tacoronte by the minimum (1-0)

05/12/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Guide won 1-0 against Athletic Tacoronte during the duel held this Wednesday in the Octavio Estevez. The UD Guide wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Athletic Victoria by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Athletic Tacoronte He came from winning 2-0 in his fiefdom at Villa Santa Brígida in the last game held. With this result, the Guiense set is fourth, while the Athletic Tacoronte he is third after the end of the match.

The first part of the match started in a favorable way for the local team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Robert. With this 1-0, the first half of the game ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

With this result, the Guide gets 25 points and the Athletic Tacoronte with 28 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Vera, Meanwhile he Athletic Tacoronte will play against him Union Port.

Data sheetUD Guide:Juan Carlos, Carlos Rivero, Roberto, Alberto, Mejias, Alexander Martel, Luisja, Maceo, Kilian Molina, Rubio and Jesús FaríasAtlético Tacoronte:González, Roberto, Bryan, Edu Hernández, Adán, Alejandro, Cabrera, Cristian, Edu González and QuirósStadium:Octavio EstevezGoals:Roberto (1-0, min. 42)