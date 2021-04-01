The UD Guía and the Pulido Bakery tie at two at the Octavio Estévez

04/01/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the Octavio Estevez and who faced the Guide and to Polished Bakery it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The UD Guide wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Las Palmas C by a score of 4-1, accumulating a total of three defeats in a row in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Polished Bakery had to settle for a draw to one against the Union Viera. After the game, the Guiense team was in ninth position, while the Polished Bakery, for his part, is second at the end of the duel.

The game started in a favorable way for the UD Guide, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from blond in minute 14. The local team scored again, increasing the score by means of a maximum penalty goal of Kilian Molina in the 27th minute, thus closing the first half with a 2-0 score.

The second period began in an excellent way for the Polished Bakery, who approached the scoreboard with a bit of Philip a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 48. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which achieved the equalizer putting the 2-2 through a goal from Gabri in minute 51, concluding the match with the result of 2-2.

With this tie, the UD Guide it was placed in the ninth position of the table with 14 points, in the place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, Polished Bakery With this point he was in second position with 26 points, in a position to access the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the game.

The next day the Guiense team will play in their stadium against the Great Tarajal, Meanwhile he Polished Bakery will look for the victory at home against San fernando.