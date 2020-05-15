Twice as many patients seen as a normal year. This is the balance of the people attended during the two “peak” months of the pandemic in the Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit (UCIR) of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

The ICUUs are intended to monitor and assist patients who have acute respiratory failure and who, despite not need to enter the ICU, yes they must receive a series of specific cares.

One of these most important respiratory units in the country is in the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital, in the Community of Madrid, backed both by the accruals it accumulates and by the volume of patients it serves each year, which has been increased by 120% in just two months.

The figures speak for themselves: if the UCIR of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation usually treats an average of 250 highly complex patients a year, in the two peak months of serious cases admitted by Covid-19 it has come to provide assistance to more than 550 people.

The Unit, which was born in 2009 and received in 2013 the Award for Best Hospital Management awarded by the Madrid Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (NeumoMadrid) in recognition of the organization and the efficiency achieved, has thus performed a key role during the crisis sanitary.

ICU

The doctor Sarah Heili, Associate head of the Pneumology Service and Head of the UCIR of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, explains that this unit “acts on two fronts almost simultaneously and prevents the collapse of the UCI.” First, in the phase known as hyperacute, which “contains the number of ICU admissions avoiding intubations that would require admission to that unit, since they are very serious patients but many do not ultimately need recourse to intubation.”

Subsequently, in the so-called defervescence phase, which this time has partially overlapped with the acute phase, «evacuates ICU patients who need a long hospital stay to be released from the ventilator and the tube, with which it is possible to retract the ICU beds for Covid, allowing this and other urgent pathologies to be treated in order to return to normal as soon as possible ”.