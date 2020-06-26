The UCAM Online Doctoral Sessions held today, organized by the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research and the International Doctoral School of the Catholic University, have far exceeded the participation of previous editions. Almost half of the doctoral students came from other Spanish and foreign universities. A total of 245 scientific communications were presented, of which 118 were oral and 127 in poster format.

Scientific exchange

The main objective of this event is the scientific exchange between the doctoral students themselves and the researchers who direct their doctoral theses. In addition, they serve as an instrument to evaluate the progress of the research plans of the doctoral students.

The branches of knowledge included in these Conferences are those derived from the doctoral programs of the UCAM International Doctoral School: Health Sciences, Computer Technology and Environmental Engineering, Social Sciences and Sports Sciences.

At the opening conference, Dr. Gabaldón, a tenured professor at UCAM, spoke about the advantages and disadvantages of detection methods for the SARS-COV2 virus, responsible for the COVID 19 disease.

Training of doctors

Estrella Núñez, Vice-Rector for Research at UCAM, stated that “the sessions have been carried out with absolute normality thanks to the ‘online’ methodologies with which the University works. In record time, they changed from a fully face-to-face organization to an online one ”. The vice-rector has also pointed out that “the training of doctors becomes a key point since society seeks the work of researchers to solve the current health crisis.”

During the closing ceremony, prizes were awarded to the best scientific communications by area and knowledge.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related