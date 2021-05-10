The UCaaS market grew 41% in 2020 | News | Communications

The UCaaS market grew 41% in 2020.

The business of unified cloud communications keep advancing in giant steps. According to the latest data published by Synergy Research, the UCaaS market grew 41% in 2020, compared to 27% registered in the previous year. It is true that the sector had already seen a great boost with the appearance of Covid-19 and the consequent boost to business digitization. To this fact is added the Microsoft and Zoom subscriber growth, the first has already exceeded a million, the second is about to do so.

RingCentral continues to lead the way, with a 20% market share. However, Microsoft and Zoom have gone from a negligible share in 2019 to increasing their share by almost ten points last year.

Other prominent providers, such as 8×8, Mitel and Cisco, experienced double-digit growth in the number of subscribers, but each lost share. For its part, the expansion of the Fuze and LogMeIn was in line with the global market.

As indicated by the consulting firm, although RingCentral is a leader in all segments -from SMEs to large companies-, Microsoft’s strength is in the mid-market and Zoom’s strength in large corporations.

The total number of UCaaS subscribers now exceeds 15 million and has doubled since mid-2018

So things, the total number of UCaaS subscribers now exceeds 15 million and has doubled since mid-2018. While growth is strong in all regions, the global market remains dominated by the United States, which represents more than three-quarters of all UCaaS customers. The development of this business is still in an early stage in most other countries, with only the UK, Germany and Canada having a substantial subscriber base.

UCaaS still represents less than 5% of on-premise or hosted PBX subscribers, indicating very large growth potential

“Due to Covid-19, companies of all sizes have accelerated their digitization efforts which have helped drive more aggressive growth in UCaaS,” he said Jeremy Duke, Founder and Chief Analyst, Synergy Research Group. “This is not just a short-term boost; our forecasts show continued rapid expansion in the subscriber base. UCaaS still represents less than 5% of on-premise or hosted PBX subscribers, clearly demonstrating the potential for long-term growth. “