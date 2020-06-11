The professor Pilar Martínez Ortigosa and the teacher Juana López Redondo, who are respectively responsible for and member of the Computer Architecture and Technology area of ​​the UAL’s Department of Computing, together with Savíns Puertas Martín, a student co-directing their doctoral thesis, have made great strides in their contributions to a joint effort that seeks to reduce costs and time in drug development.

Belonging to the research group TIC146 ‘Supercomputing and Algorithms’ from the University of Almería, have joined forces with scientists from groups from three other institutions, including Horacio Pérez Sánchez, also co-director of the Puertas thesis, who originally proposed this study as the principal investigator of the UCAM-Bio-HPC ’group. The other two have been the University of La Coruña and the Institute of Molecular and Genetic Biology, of the National Academy of Science of Ukraine, in Kiev.

Multidisciplinary in nature, in the fields of computer science, chemistry and biology, this work is of great importance, since it addresses a study not only of the tools that currently exist, but of those to come, optimizing and advancing results in the pharmacological development process, which, although it has always been important, nowadays it is more important due to the appearance of COVID-19. Bill Gates’ statement that a new vaccine has never been achieved in less than five years has been kept in mind “but this is urgent and requires a huge collaboration”, being optimistic about it.

Computing for drug development

The work has had the contribution of extensive knowledge of computing and the experience that these researchers from the UAL have acquired throughout their career, in which they have provided solutions to all kinds of problems in fields such as lto location, solar energy, food treatment or, as this case has been, the drug development.

The latter is known to be a process that has always required a lot of time and money, one of the main reasons being the millions of compounds that must be analyzed.

This circumstance has forced for several decades to develop tautomatic techniques that find the most suitable compounds. In this way, although in the beginning they were not so widely used, nowadays computational tools are applied in a massive way.

Virtual screening of new drugs

One of the most used is the virtual screening, which specifically consists of examining large chemical databases with the aim of extract only the most promising compounds, which are prioritized in later stages of drug development.

These techniques have improved in speed and quality of the solution, but the quantity of compounds to be analyzed requires other techniques of High Performance Computing (HPC). Were it not for them, it would not be possible to process all the information that is available in the aforementioned databases of potential pharmacological compounds, since the required computing power is enormous, even more so in specific contexts such as that generated by COVID-19. , or at the time Ebola or Zika. Outbreaks of infectious diseases over a period of a week to a month can turn into a pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Almería have referred to the fact that High Performance Computing “nowadays is not understood with a room full of computers, but everything runs in the cloud”

This has made it easier for the academic world to advance in research, since it is not usually possible to keep servers running for a whole year, such as private companies, “but they can be used for the duration of their research”. However, it should be added that more and more services are offered free to the academic world. Likewise, in recent years, new techniques have been emerging, influenced by several reasons: Machine Learning or Automated Learning is being a new asset for drug discovery, since it is improving the results of virtual screening, although it has the handicap that the models They are very expensive to train, not forgetting that Moore’s Law is coming to an end, with the creation of quantum computers by the big technology now taking place, which seems to create a new future line of research that will further reduce times and improve the precision of the results.

