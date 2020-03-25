A research group from the University of Almería, lead by María del Carmen Pérez, is trying to transform the socialization practices of adolescents using the digital domain they have, since it has been shown that their socialization occurs largely through technology and communication through social networks and the Internet. To do this, it has launched a computerized program that uses the Augmented reality within a video game to promote positive behaviors and, in turn, decrease the presence of risky behaviors. An effective intervention that adjusts to the perceptions and experiences of young people, using their own language and their communication media.

Cyberbullying – a problem that occurs more commonly than desired – is a behavior that is nourished by the digital skills that the adolescent must possess in order to carry out aggressive and intimidating behavior towards the group of peers who , not to be forgotten, they are real victims. Adolescents seek their own autonomy, through their involvement in new experiences and sensations. In this way, they are able to build their personal identity even when their self-regulatory mechanisms have not fully matured. Therefore, this exploration of finding oneself within this context is related to an emotionally vulnerable adolescence that can lead to cyber violence, since it is a medium that they master perfectly. For this reason, researchers have focused on what is known as self-expressive creativity –associated with personality- that uses digital skills to express identity behaviors, personal interests, express themselves socially and, all of this, located within the young person’s daily life.

Researchers have actively intervened to make real changes in the youth’s attitudes, emotions, and behaviors. Introducing themselves in their closest development context, such as the use of technological tools and the leap to social networks with the use of the internet, they have taken advantage of the interest in video games of those who are approaching adulthood to materialize a playful intervention , dynamic and effective.

This study is carried out within the framework of an R&D Project Project Violence between equals and alcohol and tobacco consumption in Secondary Education: augmented reality based program for detection and intervention (Reference: EDU2017-88139-R) using the PState Program of Research, Development and Innovation Oriented to the Challenges of Society, within the State Plan for Scientific and Technical Research and Innovation, and co-financing with Structural Funds of the European Union.

