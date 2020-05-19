GM, Ford, FCA, Honda closed all plants in the northern United States, this to avoid the possible spread and spread of the coronavirus.

After workers installed new safety equipment last week and brought the machines back to life to resume activities this week. Everything was ready and they reopened on Monday May 18.

Automakers their suppliers began restarting assembly lines on Monday, May 18, after a two-month crash by coronavirus in a slow revival of a sector that employs nearly 1 million people in the United States.

Keep in mind that Ford and GM have not recorded any cases of COVID-19 transmission at plants outside the United States since they adopted the new safety protocols.

FCA reopened four assembly plants in the United States on Monday, including Warren Truck, with a single shift, as well as four-part plants.

General Motors, Ford Motor and FCA They have been preparing for weeks to reopen their North American factories in an effort to restart work in an industry that accounts for approximately 6% of the economic activity of the United States.

The factories will resume their activities, being a closely watched test to see if workers from a wide range of industries can return to factories in large numbers without a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Workers who entered factories on Monday were monitored by temperature monitors. Face masks or shields are standard protective equipment. Jobs like installing seat belts that used to require two or more workers to approach inside a vehicle have been redesigned to keep people at a safe distance.

Including these new new safety practices is just part of the work that companies must do to ensure worker safety, prevent infection and reopen after a two-month extraordinary shutdown.

