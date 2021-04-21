The Tyrannosaurus rex would have hunted in packs, like wolves

Would it be plausible that some of the largest land predators to ever set foot on the earth’s surface hunted in groups? Analysis of the fossil bones and surrounding rock found in 2014 at the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, USA, suggests that these dinosaurs died and were buried together, rather than being washed away from elsewhere. . This finding, according to paleontologists, shows that it is possible that this predator was not a solitary hunter as previously thought, but that they hunted their prey in herds, just like wolves do.

Although tyrannosaurs are one of the best-studied groups of dinosaurs, we still have a lot to learn about from the hoard of fossilized specimens found in Utah.

The ad, from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), focuses on the tyrannosaurus Teratophoneus, whose name roughly translates to “monstrous killer.” The group of Teratophoneus remains at Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry – named for the wide variety of fossils it contains – was discovered by BLM paleontologist Alan Titus and It contains individuals of different ages ranging from juveniles to large adults.

A multidisciplinary approach

Using geochemical analysis of the bones and rock, paleontologists at the University of Arkansas determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same location and were not the result of fossils from multiple areas.

“Traditional excavation techniques, complemented by the analysis of rare earth elements, stable isotopes and carbon concentrations convincingly show a synchronous death event at the Rainbows site of four or five tyrannosaurs,” says Philip Currie, world expert on dinosaurs “Without a doubt, this group died together, adding to a growing body of evidence that tyrannosaurids were capable of interacting as gregarious herds.”