The typical unicorn founder starts his company at age 34

(Bloomberg) – The notion of the twentysomething tech entrepreneur has been magnified so much that it is worrying. In reality, the most successful companies are most commonly founded by people 30 and over. Among startups valued at $ 1 billion or more created in the past 15 years, the average age of founders when they started their businesses was 34, according to research in a new book called Super Founders: What Data Reveals About Billion-Dollar Startups (in Spanish it would be something like: “what the data reveals about startups of US $ 1,000 million”).

This finding again shows that leaders with some experience bring advantages, said Ali Tamaseb, author and partner at venture capital firm DCVC. “There are, in fact, many successful multibillion dollar startup founders in their twenties,” Tamaseb wrote in the book, “but most are not.” His conclusion is that age does not matter.

The profile of a successful tech founder in the minds of many is distorted by some outliers. Steve Jobs was 21 when he co-founded Apple. Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were 19 when they dropped out of Harvard University to start their companies. It is often overlooked that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the two richest men in the tech industry, were in their 30s when they founded their most successful businesses.

A widely cited study three years ago in “American Economic Review: Insights” shattered the popular perception that the best entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley are all college dropouts. The researchers found that the average age of a successful startup founder was 45. The article’s authors defined success based primarily on growth rather than valuation and compiled a list of the 1,700 fastest-growing American companies.

“Very talented people will do great things even when they are young,” said lead author Pierre Azoulay, a professor at the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “That doesn’t mean they won’t get better when they’re older.” He noted that Apple’s greatest success, its iPhone, came when Jobs was 52 years old.

However, the myth about youth has persisted. So Tamaseb took a more limited view of success reflecting the business world’s obsession with unicorn startups and examined various factors, including age. His group is limited to about 200 companies. While that group of founders leans toward a decade younger than the previous study average, it shows that top entrepreneurs often draw on prior career experience.

For example, Zoom Video Communications Inc. founder Eric Yuan started at age 41, after retiring from a senior position at Cisco Systems Inc. WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum thought of this messaging app at age 32 , after a decade as an engineer at Yahoo.

The founders of health and biotech unicorns are on average older than those of other types of startups, Tamaseb said. The oldest of the group is Philip Greenberg, who was 68 when he started Juno Therapeutics, which was later bought by Celgene Corp. for $ 9 billion.

