The two-wheel market returns to 2019 levels

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 08:48

In April, 17,019 motorcycles and mopeds were sold, the same number as two years ago. In the accumulated since January, the decrease is only 6.8%, six times less than in passenger cars

The Yamaha NMax 125 is the most sold motorcycle in 2021: almost 2,000 units Demands The motorcycle calls for a different labeling and changes in taxation Road Safety Airbag, the new lifesaver for motorcyclists

The two-wheeler sector in Spain is a minority compared to the car sector, but it is recovering significantly better than this. Ignoring the comparisons with 2020 when the market was closed since mid-March, Sales of motorcycles and mopeds in April 2021 maintained the level of that month in 2019, before the pandemic. There were 17,019 units, 85.3% of them, models of more than 50 cc. Y in the accumulated of the first four months, it barely fell by 6.8 points Percentages according to Anesdor, the employer of the sector.

In the case of sales of new cars and 4x4s, the falls in each of these periods were 34.2% and 39.5%, respectively.

“These are data that invite optimism. The impact of the pandemic continues to be a determining factor and, if in these circumstances, registrations grow, we think that When the vaccination is completed and the situation returns to normal, the market will be strengthened “, says Jos Mara Riao, Secretary General of Anesdor. So the forecasts for the year they gave weeks ago are maintained: 195,000 units, with a growth of 6.8%. Although, it is true, it is a lower volume than that reached in 2019. At that time, more than 202,000 units were sold, a figure unknown since the great economic crisis of 2008 began.

Right now, the market is led Honda among brands (almost 9,600 motorcycles) and the scooter Yamaha NMax 125 is the most sold (1,952 units). By regions, the first place in the accumulated of 2021 corresponds to Catalua (13,222), followed by Andaluca (11,371) and Madrid (7,352)

For mobility and also for leisure

In any case, the better performance of the two-wheeler market compared to that of cars is not a flash of a day since, also subject to the impact of the different waves of the coronavirus, last year it ended with a 9.2% drop, almost four times less than the number of tourism registrations.

Riao argues that this demand is supported both by the mobility motorcycle, eminently urban, and by the leisure motorcycle that is what we usually see on the roads on weekends. There are several factors that reinforce its demand. On the one hand, and although it is true that only electric motorcycles have purchase aids, the acquisition price is more affordable in a situation like this. And for that reason, the technological uncertainty that slows down many purchases of passenger cars is not decisive either.

In addition, the fear of contagions by Covid 19 has decided many users -with a growing percentage of women- to make the leap to this more sustainable and efficient urban mobility in time or space. In this sense, it is also necessary to mention the traffic restrictions in city centers, which electric models (they were 8.2% of the total market in 2020) get around without problems, as shown by the rise of motorcycle sharing operators. in Barcelona and, above all, Madrid. And from the next day 11, when the new 30 km / h limitation comes into force on many of the streets of big cities, vehicles will become much safer thanks to the calming of traffic.

the great challenges: labels and taxation

That said, Riao remembers that they are still preoccupied with different issues. The most urgent: the reform of the DGT labeling so that it takes into account the environmental performance of Euro 5 models, the only motorcycles that can be sold in 2021. Anesdor assures that a motorcycle of this type emits, on average, less CO2 and NOx than a car with a ZERO label, but they are being provisionally (and reversibly) cataloged with the C, less beneficial. “We ask that a new one be created for them or that they be included in the ECO, it is fundamental for the urban development of these vehicles” claims the general secretary of Anesdor. He also recalls that this label “is deserted for motorcycles” and admits that they are urging the DGT to complete the reform of the labels to which it committed itself for this summer.

Tax reform is the other great workhorse. It comes from afar and the current government included it in its comprehensive plan for the automotive industry in Spain. In Riao’s opinion, the proposal of the sector to eliminate the Registration tax and replace it with another one for use, but without touching the Circulation tax (which would leave city councils happy), may clarify the process. In any case, he believes it is essential to reduce this taxation, because it is one of the reason that it is expelling many customers to the second-hand market. “The ratio between sales of second-hand motorcycles and new motorcycles it has risen four tenths to 2.5. And that is contrary to decarbonization and security. “

It is precisely the latter that represents the weakest point. Since 2014, the accident rate for this group has been getting worse in absolute and relative terms (in 2019 they were 22% of the total road victims); and the data from last Easter show that motorcyclists are having a particularly uncontrolled and tragic return to normality: of the 32 deaths registered on those days, 12 were on a motorcycle.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

