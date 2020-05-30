Pablo Motos is one of the most successful presenters on television thanks to ‘El Hormiguero‘, a program that he has directed for years, always achieving enviable screen quotas. So he has been able to amass a fortune, but what few people knew was that he almost lost all his money for two bad decisions. The presenter confessed it in the Antena 3 space before the astonished gaze of Nuria Roca, Juan del Val and Marron.

“Have you ever been about to go bankrupt?” Asked the collaborator. “I seriously twice“replied a forceful Pablo Motos who had already got the attention and curiosity of his teammates, who immediately wanted to know how serious those situations had been.

“Right now it can’t be calculated,” he revealed. And is that the Valencian he came to sign a power of attorney to a man he trusted for 300,000 euros before I ripped him off. “That man beat me. Then, they forgave me part of the debt because it was an advertising thing that I had signed for him, because he said that I didn’t have time to sign that. confessed. “Finally, the radio station where I worked forgave me the debt, but I was a year without collecting. There are those who say that you cannot remove all the floor … False! yes they can do it and spend a whole year living on your parents“he added.

The second, for a bad real estate investment

“The housing bubble also burst in my mouth,” he announced before discovering the second time he was on the brink of ruin. “I had friends who were investing pasta and they came more and more happy, they looked at me with the face of ‘what a fool you are!’ and I told them that I preferred to invest in the stock market, “he recalled. “At Christmas, they came and told me that they were swimming in money and that they were making 600 euros in one day“He added, and it was at that moment when he decided to invest his money in brick.” I decided to put the pasta there and after three or four days I patted it down. It was an hour thing. It was the real estate company where it all started, I had the money there, “he lamented.

For his part, Marron revealed that he had not done well in business by investing money “in a restaurant and in a vaping shop that no longer exists”, while Juan del Val followed a path similar to that of the collaborator. “Maybe I have some skills, but not doing business. We once invested in a clothing store and things went very wrong. It seemed that this was abundance and, in the end, we put money in and ended up patting it all down. In business you have to be very careful when doing it and doing business that you know of. “