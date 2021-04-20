The Two Signs Saying “Much Ow” Awaits Dogecoin Holders

Compartir

Dogecoin is the most popular crypto of 2021, taking a big bite out of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s earnings this year. These astronomical numbers that the altcoin has made this year have attracted more and more investors. However, anyone who has not packed their DOGE bags before could suffer some pain rather than “a lot of wonder.”

Here’s a closer look at the two sell signals that started showing their teeth as of today.

Every dog ​​has his day, and it has been the year of Dogecoin

According to Oxford Languages, the phrase “every dog ​​has his day” refers to the idea that “everyone will have good luck or success at some point in their lives.”

For Dogecoin, the past few days have been the “day” for crypto investors around the world. Since January 1 of this year, the altcoin meme has risen more than 9000% in ROI. Not bad for a coin that was created as a “joke.”

These returns, however, are nothing to laugh at and some of the best the industry has to offer. Dogecoin has even cracked Bitcoin and Ethereum, the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The Shibu Inu-adorned altcoin is loved in the mainstream, promoted by the likes of Elon Musk, Snoop Dog, and more. The performance has been worthy of ‘best of shows’ all along, however two TD 9 sell signals could be putting this rally to sleep forever.

A duo of sell signals against the dollar and Bitcoin packs a punch

Dogs have been known to get a little excited, eat too much, or play too much. Dogecoin has rallied so strongly that it might be time to play dead.

But first, this old dog could turn around, according to the TD Sequential indicator.



An imperfect configuration of the TD 9 has exploded after a considerable rally | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

Trading against the dollar, a TD 9 sell setup has appeared after an astronomical gain in recent days. The signal could remove up to 80% of the price of the coin.

Against Bitcoin, the signal is also wagging its tail. The TD 9 sell setup on the BTC pair is even stronger as it has perfected with a higher high on the day.



The signal has been perfected in the Bitcoin trading pair | Source: DOGEBTC at TradingView.com

Because the USD pair is not perfect, Dogecoin could still play fetch for returns for a while longer, keeping the owners happy.

However, this sign could suggest that the adorable cub could soon turn into a bear.

Featured Image from Deposit Photos, TradingView.com Charts