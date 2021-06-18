the two reasons why you should see his credits to the end

Yes, as the good clever spectator that you are, you will already be assuming that one of the reasons for swallowing the whole string of names of the people who have worked in each artistic department of Luca (Enrico Casarosa, 2021), the new Pixar film released directly on Disney Plus, is that there a post-credit scene.

The pleasant habit of including them, sometimes two by two, in all the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and there are twenty-three films and a trio of canonical television series – pushes many of us to stay until the lights of the room are turned on. commercial cinema room and press shows or until the streaming of other fictions ends in case they have also thought of adding some. And we got it right on many occasions; Usually if it is a franchise or startup it can be.

Not only because of the post-credit scene of ‘Luca’

Disney Plus

But the fact is that you are right: there is a scene after the minutes to credit Luca’s team in full. And they are not exactly four cats, which is an advantage, as you will soon understand, a few lines below. Just for said post-credit scene worth the wait to the fact that the artists who have made this Pixar movie possible have just disappeared from the top of the screen, because with it the funniest thing that Enrico Casarosa and his screenwriters have contributed to us here is affected.

But it’s not the only thing because, on one side and the other of the columns of names, have decided to continue the story of the protagonists with simple static drawings. There you will find the true epilogue of Luca and not in the last scene. And, in this way, while you wait for it and if you don’t give a damn about the accreditations, you can know the near future of the characters.

