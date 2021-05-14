The two local heroes took the top positions of the second free practice

05/14/2021 at 3:37 PM CEST

EFE

The french Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) made the plenary session at the end of the first day of practice of the MotoGP French Grand Prix that this weekend is held at the Le Mans circuit, without public attendance due to the worsening of the situation of the pandemic in France.

Zarco set a best time on his penultimate lap of 1: 31.747, just 95 thousandths faster than his compatriot Fabio Quartararo, who had been the fastest for almost the entire second round.

As it happened in Moto3, at the first change all the MotoGP riders “threw the records of the first free session into the bin”, being able to roll with the asphalt completely sex at the beginning of the second session, in which the first to mark the reference, how could it be otherwise, was the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Quartararo rolled in 1: 33.025, almost five tenths of a second ahead of the Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki GSRX RR), 1: 33.478, and more than a second compared to Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), which on his next lap, the fourth, was already nine thousandths behind the Suzuki rider.

But it didn’t take long to lower his record again Fabio Quartararo, who in the fourth lap stopped the clock at 1: 32.689, again pursued by Alex Rins Y Maverick Viñales, while another Spaniard, Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), he would crash on the fifth lap at turn three and had to return to his workshop on the service road in search of his second bike.

And it was not the last fall of the eldest of the brothers Espargaro, that next week he will have to operate on his problems with the “compartment syndrome” in his right arm, because just a few minutes later and at the same point, turn three, he would go down again to his despair, although this time he was able to return to his workshop on his Aprilia.

At that same point, turn three, the world leader, the Italian, went to the ground shortly after. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21).

Quartararo He again lowered his personal best by shooting 1: 32.120, which gave him an advantage of almost six tenths of a second over his immediate pursuer, the Japanese Takaaki nakagami (Honda RC 213 V), ahead of Alex Rins, Pecco bagnaia, Maverick Viñales, Joan Mir, Johann zarco and the spanish Pol Espargaro Y Marc Márquez, of the repsol Honda team, and Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V).

Marquez He was another of the involuntary protagonists of the session, although in his case he did not fall because he went straight at turn eight and practically then returned to his workshop to check the condition of his motorcycle.

Another who tested the hardness of the asphalt was the great local favorite, Fabio Quartararo, who fell in turn three, like almost everyone – also suffered a mishap at that point shortly after Alex Rins-, and he could not restart the motorcycle to return to his workshop and be able to repair the damage, although his first position did not seem like a danger, while he had to return on the service road to get on his second motorcycle.

Another of those who went to the ground in those moments was the Australian Jack miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), in his case in turn seven, although he was able to recover the bike, start it and return to his workshop, although at that time he was thirteenth and was out of the second direct classification.

Viñales managed to win the position a Nakagami to place second but more than four tenths of a second from the record of Quartararo, who remained solid in the first position until the drop of the checkered flag, despite seeing how some of his fastest laps were canceled by Race Direction when they exceeded the limits of the circuit.

Quartararo improved his personal best to roll in 1: 31.842 almost in the same lap in which the world champion Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR) also went through the floors, although in turn eight, and his compatriot Johann zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) was second, but still with a fast lap ahead in which he clambered into first place by running at 1: 31.747.

The third place went to the Spanish Maverick Viñales, followed by Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), the Italian Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1), Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16), Australian Jack miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), Valentino rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) and Nakagami put in the second direct classification.

The two Suzuki riders were left out of it, Alex Rins -11th- and Joan Mir -thirteenth-, in addition to “Pecco” Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaró or the South African Brad binder (KTM RC 16), among the official factory riders.

Iker Lecuona (KTM RC 16) finished fifteenth, with Alex Marquez (Honda RC 213 V), seventeenth, ahead of Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), substitute for the injured Jorge Martin.