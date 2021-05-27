The two legislative changes that would give citizenship to 2.3 million undocumented immigrants



Undocumented immigrants face punishment for three to ten years to return to the United States.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

Immigration experts consider that the reinstatement of the Law of Family Equity of Legal Immigration (LIFE) and the elimination of the rules of punishment of three and ten years to the undocumented could establish a path to citizenship for 2.3 million undocumented.

“These changes would allow up to 2.3 million immigrants married to US citizens or holders of a green card, or who have employers who can sponsor them, to apply for a green card,” indicates the analysis by the Center for American Progress (CAP).

Details that 1.4 million people have a U.S. citizen or permanent resident spousewhile 1.1 million may have an employer willing to sponsor them.

“These common sense solutions featured in this column have a bipartisan history and would be instrumental in shaping our immigration system in a more humane and just way,” he said. Sofia Carratala, Research assistant of the CAP Immigration Policy team and co-author of the analysis.

It adds that the estimate does not include eligible undocumented parents of unmarried US citizen children 21 years of age or older, since they can petition their parents before Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“It is a tragedy that current US immigration laws do not provide a practical way for US citizens and green card holders or employers to petition for their undocumented spouses or employees,” he said. Silva Mathema, Acting Director of the CAP Policy team. “Congress should adopt these solutions.”

The CAP highlights that both proposals “have had bipartisan support” historicallyBut current immigration laws do not provide US citizens or employers with a viable avenue to sponsor their undocumented workers or family members for permanent residence.

The “green card” trap

The analysis highlights that currently undocumented immigrants must first leave the country and apply for an immigrant visa at a consulate abroad, given the possibility that the officers refuse their return to the country, due to the Catch-22 law, implemented in 1996 , which punishes the return.

“This makes obtaining a green card really impossible for millions of people who should have a legal way to do so,” say the experts.

Efforts in the discussion in Congress on various immigration laws, including the comprehensive reform under the 2021 Citizenship Law, promoted by the president Joe biden, but they consider that the debate could join in on the LIFE Law and the elimination of punishment.

In fact, the proposal to eliminate the so-called “punishment law” is contemplated in the President Biden’s immigration reform, but not in other bills that are discussed in Congress, such as the Essential Workers Act.

“The reinstatement of the LIFE Act or the removal of the three and ten year bans, or both, should be part of any legislative solution to immigration, either by itself or as part of a package,” they said.

A great advantage of reinstating Section 245 (i) of the LIFE Act would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for the “green card” without leaving the country.

“Reestablishing the LIFE Act or removing barriers to entry would make it possible for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States to follow a path to legal status,” said co-author. Nicole Prchal Svajlenka, CAP’s associate director of research.