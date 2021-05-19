The two LaMelo Ball cards that could turn into a scam

The team of Charlotte hornets they ended up with the best rookie in the NBA 2020 when they elected LaMelo Ball with the third selection.

LaMelo Ball At just 19 years old, the first-year player has already shown glimpses of being a potential All-Star in the league. NBA. Because of this, the cards Ball they are ready to explode.

Despite the fact that in its first season of LaMelo Ball on the NBA exceeded everyone’s expectations, the possibilities of the Hornets to reach the playoffs they are gone after they were defeated against the Indiana Pacers in an embarrassing way in the play-in tournament.

With his season over, everyone’s attention will turn to various teams participating in the postseason. This means that LaMelo Ball It will be out of sight and out of mind for a couple of months, from now on.

The rookie of Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball This season is one of the 3 most favorite to win the rookie of the year of the NBA.

This season LaMelo Ball average an amount of 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game in the NBA a good average for a first-year player.