The two key hours to clarify the case of Anna and Olivia

Is fulfilled one month after Anna and Olivia disappeared together with his father, Tomás Gimeno, and the case remains full of unknowns that researchers are trying to solve. One of them and that may be key to the resolution of the case is what happened between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 27. That afternoon Gimeno was supposed to deliver the girls to their mother and he did not. In La Sexta they have analyzed the three great “shadows” of the case that, they indicate, are in turn the three hypotheses that those responsible for the investigation will lower.

Tomás Gimeno’s house is one of the key scenes in the disappearance of his daughters, Anna and Olivia. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

One of the keys is in what happened in those two hours. The investigation places at 19:30 hours of Tuesday, April 27 to father and daughters in the house of Candelaria. The cameras record two hours later to Gimeno loading some packages on the boat docked in the port. Knowing what happened in that period of time could be the final clue to know the whereabouts of the girls.

“There [en la finca] it is, as we suppose, about two hours. And we don’t know what happens in the house during those hours. That is probably the key, ”said the criminologist and lawyer Beatriz de Vicente in La Sexta. His partner in this analysis of the case and its unknowns, the journalist Leo Álvarez, points out that “there is a Witness evidence that at 7:30 p.m. he was in the company of his daughters, and at 9:30 p.m. he is loading the packages onto the ship ”.

The house of Candelaria is, therefore, one of the scenes marked as important. What’s more, the agents have made it a recurring place in search of clues or clues that can help them find out what has happened to Anna and Olivia while their mother does not lose hope and does not stop distributing images asking for citizen collaboration. The farm has been registered up to five times, even with trained dogs.

Those who analyze what is known about the case clarify – being aware that there are details that investigators can handle that are not public – the importance of that place. They add that, to this day, it cannot be considered the scene of a crime since there is no evidence that any occurred.

Another hypothesis it would be the one of the flight by sea and that the boat found is just a decoy. That would imply the existence of another one further from the coast and perhaps the need for external help. The other hypothesis is that in reality the empty boat found is only a distraction maneuver and that neither Gimeno nor the girls have left the island. In this sense, Álvarez recalls the case of Lute, who hid in the sewers while they were looking for him abroad. However, although they consider it “possible”, the logistics involved in hiding with two such young girls make it “unlikely” from their point of view.

To this day, when they are fulfilled four weeks with no news from Anna and Olivia, the family keeps hope alive to find them alive and there have been many voices that have asked Gimeno to return them to her mother. However, there are also those who fear the worst. A few days ago, two close friends of the girls’ father spoke of an “ambiguous” message that sounded like a goodbye received the night before his disappearance.

This same week, in La Razón, Luis Avial, technical director of Cóndor Georradar with extensive experience working in the search for the disappeared, he assured that the case of the girls of Tenerife reminded of Tomás Breton and his children, Ruth and José. His hypothesis, based on his experience and current data, is that he ended “the lives of the girls in his house in La Candelaria with sleeping pills, just as José Bretón did. Then he disposed of the girls’ bodies in the sea and probably committed suicide by jumping into the sea ”. And he hopes that geo-radar will help find clues to solve the case.

On Monday, from the Instagram account from which the family has not stopped sharing images of the girls asking for their dissemination to reach as many people as possible in case someone saw them, they announced that they had also created profiles on both Twitter and Facebook with the same intention. At the same time, they encouraged not to cease in the effort because “it is very important to share our publications with everyone, to reach the last corner of the world and to return home. Thank you from the heart for helping us”.

