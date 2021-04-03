The two groups of people who have not yet received money for a third stimulus check of $ 1,400

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it continues to process payments corresponding to the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 this week, and that with the funds that are on the way, it would be 130 million payments disbursed since the distribution process began on March 12.

As part of the efforts this week, much of the checks would go to beneficiaries of programs such as Social Security. Also, the IRS focuses on “additional payments” for taxpayers who recently filed their 2020 tax return and the agency owes them stimulus money for the match between that document and the one they had already processed from 2019.

After more than three weeks of mailing checks, there are at least three groups of beneficiaries still not receiving the money for a third stimulus check.

One of these is from people who receive federal funds under Veterans Affairs (VA). At this time, the IRS has not set an official payment date. A statement on the website of the tax collector’s office this Friday gives an approximate time.

“The IRS continues to review the data received for Veterans Affairs (VA) beneficiaries and hopes to determine a payment date and provide more details soon. Currently, the IRS estimates that economic impact payments for VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns could be issued in mid-April. VA beneficiary payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool at a future date, ”reads the press entry on IRS.gov.

As in the case of other recipients of government programs that do not file taxes, with respect to veterans, the IRS needs to verify information about the recipients in order to establish the correct amount for the stimulus payment and that the money is sent to the address or to the corresponding account.

That process has already been completed for beneficiaries of Social Security and other federal aid programs, but not for VA.

If you do not file taxes due to low income, do not receive benefits from government programs such as Social Security, and did not provide your personal information to the IRS last year using the “Non-filers” tool, you may be in the non-eligible group. have received the payment because the agency does not have the necessary data to process it.

In the recent press release, the agency calls on this group to file a tax return as soon as possible even when it is not required to do so in order to process the money that corresponds to it.

The agency reminded taxpayers that the new stimulus bill, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” altered the eligibility guidelines by income level to make payments more targeted and that payments would begin to drop to zero faster.

“Payments will begin to decline for people who earn $ 75,000 or more in adjusted gross income ($ 150,000 for married filing jointly). Reduced payments end at $ 80,000 for individuals ($ 160,000 for married filing jointly); people with adjusted gross income above these levels are not eligible to receive a payment ”, specified the entity.

It may interest you: