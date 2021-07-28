The two graphs that show that vaccines do work (although there are still those who do not believe it)

Effects of the coronavirus on mortality in two countries, according to data from John Hopkins University. (Photo: TWITTER @LEGIDOQUIGLEY)

Never two graphs counted so much. The professor of Global Health at the National University of Singapore, Helena Legido-Quigley, has uploaded an image to her Twitter account that shows that vaccines do work despite the fact that there are still people who do not believe it.

Legido-Quigley has turned to statistics, offered by John Hopkins University, of daily cases of coronavirus and deaths from covid-19 in two countries: the United Kingdom and Indonesia. Why? Because despite the fact that both are mired in two important waves, the effects of the pandemic on mortality in one and the other differ greatly thanks to vaccines.

She explains it herself: “The 2 countries have more than 50,000 cases a day. But in Indonesia only 6.9% of the population is vaccinated with the full regimen, while in the United Kingdom it is 56% ”. And that has a clear impact on daily deaths, which in Indonesia are 1,400, while in the UK they are below 100.

Record vaccination in Spain

Spain is, after Malta, the country in the European Union that has the most immunized population, as explained this Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. And it is that in seven months, since the vaccination campaign started last December, Spain has put 55.2 million doses.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…