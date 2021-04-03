the two faces of Juan Orlando Hernández

The life sentence for drug trafficking of Tony Hernández, brother of Juan Orlando HernandezWith this has come a media onslaught that connects with how despicable it looks to be a president who clearly supports this scourge. However, the press did not always drag Juan Orlando Hernández through the mud

When fraud in Honduras was consolidated and the will of the people was ignored, nor did Juan Orlando Hernandez nor Honduras were international news for the big news networks inside and outside that country.

Even in recent times, where the existence of drug trafficking at the highest level in Honduras is unquestionable, the coverage of the national media intentionally ignores what happens in the courts of Honduras. USA.

Before the most supported, now he is the criminal

In 2019, a Cid Gallup poll released by Cnn in Spanish featured Juan Orlando Hernández as one of the 4 most popular presidents in Latin America, accompanying his counterparts from El Salvador, Peru and Mexico.

These results were echoed by various media in Honduras, including Hondudiario, la Notta, notibomba among others, but this did not last long, as the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office in New York pointed out the President of Honduras After receiving bribes from drug trafficking, the press was changing to discourse.

Despite this, the support that Donald Trump expressed for the Honduran president who had agreed to receive the deportees from USA received enough coverage to indicate that his tenure in power continued despite the scandal.

The apparent deafness of the Honduran national press

The front pages of the main newspapers of Honduras of the end of March 2021 do not denote the importance of the fact that configures an international trial for drug trafficking of the brother of the President of the Republic.

In fact, in newspapers like The Herald the review of this fact occupies a tiny headline at the bottom of the newspaper, this assigns it less impact than it really has, even when it is a news item issued a few hours after the ruling that sentenced Tony Hernández to prison for life by drug trafficking.

About, Cinthia Aguilar placeholder image, a leader of the Honduran left, points out that although Tony Hernández’s conviction is for the transfer of more than 1.8 million doses of drugs from Honduras to the US, the press has sought to minimize and cover up these events.

“On the front pages of the newspapers there are celebrity headlines while the fact that Juan Orlando Hernandez and his family have turned the country into a narco-state, ”says Aguilar.

Regarding this informative silence, Aguilar reiterated that it is a conduct charged by the drug trafficking that has disrupted the institutionality and has also assassinated many Hondurans.