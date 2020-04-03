After April 1, the official Twitter of Channel 5, owned by Televisa, was marked by post a disturbing video that sparked controversy among users of the social network. In the early hours of April 2, thousands of users stayed awake waiting for a publication, because, according to the information provided by different tweeters, For some time now, the official account of the children’s channel has shared scary recordings at 3:00 in the morning.

The collective disappointment came when the hour passed and the channel did not publish any video. However, in another social network the day of terror was just beginning. User Ilan Beker shared some of the recordings that had allegedly been released by the channel, but, shortly after, the graphic designer unveiled in his instastories an alleged message sent from the official Channel 5 account on Instagram that read:

Frightened, he asked his followers if it would be a good idea to answer.

Finally, Ilan decided to answer the gloomy message and also shared the alleged answers sent by the person who apparently has access to the channel account. In them, a hypothetical situation presented itself:

The user replied that the answer was very easy, that he would choose the lion. The alleged answer was a message in Latin: “Non metuit mortem qui scit contemnere vitam ”, which when translated means,“ they are not the death of one who knows how to despise life ”; followed by a schedule: 3:10 a.m., a posting time that thousands expected to enter Twitter. The designer considered in his Instagram stories that it was time to stop because the message of the schedule caused great fear in him.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, they began to talk about what was happening on the other social network. The thread he refers to is the one published by the user @DogVinci in which he assures that he investigated and, according to other users, It has been more than a month that Channel 5 uploads this type of video to the web at 3:00 in the morning, but these are allegedly deleted around 7:00.

After not being able to sleep, the young man who had communication on Instagram with the alleged author of the terrifying posts on Twitter. He sent a message at 3:11 in the morning that said “knock knock.” The channel’s reply was:

This, accompanied by a strange link that, when investigated by other users, turned out to be a page that supposedly publishes religious things or strange theories. Some even made reference to the famous deep web.

Until now, Neither Channel 5 nor Televisa have made any statement on the subject. But, the video that started this terrifying morning journey was an edition, whose clip original on which it was based belongs to a playlist in Youtube called “Kids Poems and stories”, specifically from the poem “Lunchtime” by the English author and presenter Michael Rosen.

The portal specialized in marketing and advertising, Merca 2.0, published that it could be a strategy of this nature, because “the reality is that precisely this mystery generated around these materials is what catches audiences and followers, who have given themselves time to talk about what the channel has done, in the midst of an avalanche of information. Therein lies the success of this mysterious and creepy digital content strategy“