May 7, 2020 | 7:12 pm

Large auto companies in the United States have struggled against unions and regulations, without success, to keep their factories open there during the coronavirus pandemic. However, two companies have obtained the endorsement of those same unions and have not had to stop their operations: Caterpillar and Deere.

As the US state governments begin to lift their restrictions, the policies adopted by these companies could provide some clues on how to resume productivity in a sector that has been dormant.

Both companies have allowed paid sick leave, and have established temperature measurements, staggered shifts and external advice on hygiene measures, all with the aim of ensuring the safety of employees on production lines.

Detroit automakers have continually negotiated with United Auto Workers (UAW) about when and how to resume production in the United States. The UAW has already blocked the brands’ plans to restart work on May 4.

This week the union finally showed signs of being ready to return to production at the General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler factories on May 18. In contrast, UAW allowed Deere to resume production at two of its factories within days of registering positive cases among its workers.

Union representatives attributed the decision to the safety policies negotiated with the company, which dictate a strict implementation of regulations prescribed by the United States’ health protection agency and the World Health Organization. In addition, the increased benefits helped close the deal.

The Deere-UAW deal commits the company to paying sick leave during the recommended 14 days of quarantine, even for workers who believe they have been exposed to the virus, but who are unsure and have not been tested.

What we least wanted was for individuals to feel compelled to come to work to receive pay,

said a Deere officer.

The company modified the hours to reduce interaction between employees on different shifts and hired an industrial hygiene company to audit sanitation in some units of its factories.

Deere also increased some employees’ pay to cover challenges such as closing schools and daycares. Additionally, it eliminated deductibles for the purchase of coronavirus tests for its employees.

Deere had no official comment, and cited a closed period prior to the release of its earnings report later this month.

At the Caterpillar factories, UAW and United Steelers have negotiated a similar benefits package for their members: sick leave of up to two weeks if instructed to isolate themselves. The benefit can also be used to care for immediate family members. Production employees, in addition, can take up to ten weeks with ⅔ parts of their salary to care for their children.

Kate Kenny, a spokeswoman for Caterpillar said the benefits are available to all employees who are unable to work from home, and not just union workers.

Despite the fact that they have not stopped production, both manufacturers have faced a shortage of inputs, low demand and an increase in worker absenteeism. Caterpillar cut its sales in North America by 20% last March.