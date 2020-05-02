WWE Money in the Bank: The two briefcase bout will take place at the same time

Wrestling planet | WWE Money in the Bank: The two bouts will be at the same time

At the start of Friday Night SmackDown, Daneil Bryan mentioned in his promo that 6 men and 6 women will be trying to get the briefcase at the same time. That is, the struggles for the Money in the Bank Briefcase will take place at the Titan Tower, WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Fightful news portal confirms that the two Money in the Bank fights, both male and female, will be running at the same time and were already recorded at the same time.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 card (so far)

Fight for the Universal Championship: (c) Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt

Fight for the WWE Championship: (c) Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Fight for the SmackDown Women’s Championship: (c) Bayley vs Tamina

Money in the Bank men’s fight: Daniel Bryan vs Baron Corbin vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Otis or Dolph Ziggler vs Vacante

Money in the Bank female fight: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.